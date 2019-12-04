Delhi court issues bail bond, sureties for Chidambaram's bail

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and sureties of the like amount in connection with the bail granted to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram by the Supreme Court in connection with the INX media scam case. The order for the release of Chidambaram has also been sent to Tihar Jail authorities.

Earlier today, Director-General of Tihar Prison Sandeep Goel said that Chidambaram will be released from the prison after the jail authorities get the release order. Supreme Court has granted bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It also directed Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of the same amount.

The top court observed that Chidambaram shall not tamper with evidence and not influence the witnesses. It also said that he shall not give a press interview and not make public statements with regard to the case. The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

