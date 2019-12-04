'Big conspiracy' hatched against Chidambaram as he has been sharp critic of govt: Adhir

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of hatching a conspiracy against senior party leader P Chidambaram and said walls were scaled to arrest him as if it was the house of "Osama bin Laden's relative" and not of a former Union minister. Hours after the Supreme Court granted bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, Congress's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged the government hatched a "big conspiracy" against the former finance minister as he had been its sharp critic.

The Congress will welcome him, Chowdhury said, describing Chidambaram as an asset to the party. "On the orders of this government, walls were scaled of the home of Chidamabaram, a former home minister and finance minister, to arrest him as if a relative of Osama bin Laden was staying there. Such behaviour meted out to him is not appropriate,” he said.

