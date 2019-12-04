Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puri gang-rape: NSUI workers hurl tomatoes on minister's house

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:03 IST
Puri gang-rape: NSUI workers hurl tomatoes on minister's house

Students' and women's wings of the opposition Congress and BJP on Wednesday took out rallies here in protest against the gang-rape of a girl in Puri allegedly by two persons including a former policeman. Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the students' wing of the Congress, hurled tomatoes at the residence of Minister of State for Home DS Mishra in Unit-4 area here during their rally.

The police detained several student activists. "(DS) Mishra remained silent over the gangrape. He neither met the victim nor opened his mouth on the incident.

Instead, he is busy with party works. We demand the resignations of his as well as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik," NSUI general secretary Rajeeb Pattanaik said. Demanding stringent action against the culprits, workers of the Congress's student body warned that they will hurl eggs at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik if it is not done.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped on Monday by two persons, including Jitendra Sethi who is a dismissed constable, inside a quarter that was allotted to his wife, a policewoman. The two were arrested on Tuesday. Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha courted arrest while marching towards the Naveen Niwas, the chief minister's residence here, demanding stringent action against all the culprits who were involved in raping the girl.

"We also demand the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who holds the Home portfolio. As the Home Minister, it is his duty to ensure safety of women," said Morcha president Prabhati Parida. Mahila Morcha activists had a scuffle with women police personnel who stopped their rally. Many of them were taken to custody and released later, the police said.

The police said efforts are on to file charge sheet in the case within 20 days and four teams have been formed to trace the two other accused who are at large. Sethi, the arrested police constable, had offered the girl a lift in his car showing a police identity card while she was waiting for a bus. There were four persons in that car and two of them raped her after taking her to the temple town.

PTI AAM NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says Huawei is a security risk as NATO seeks secure 5G

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei was a security risk after NATO said it needed secure next-generation 5G technology. In what some have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United St...

ISL:Eyeing first home win, Mumbai City take on Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their first home win of the season when they take on Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League game here on Thursday. The Jorge Costa-managed team have played two home games this season at their usual fortress...

Mainpuri student death: Cong hits out at UP govt, says merely transferring officials will not do

Attacking the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a student of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya student in Mainpuri district, the Congress on Wednesday said merely transferring officials would not serve...

Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the implementation of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said that Moscow could find ways to bypass Bulgaria if needed.Putin w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019