BJP in touch with parties to garner support for CAB in Parliament

By Pragya Kaushika The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019 which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday will be passed by Parliament next week.

Party sources stated that the CAB, which is likely to be listed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, next week, will be able to sail through without much trouble. It is learnt that several cabinet ministers in the Modi government and senior leaders of BJP are in talks with NDA allies and other parties to secure the required numbers for the passage of the bill in both houses.

And assurances be given for any amendment deemed fit to be introduced with the bill. "If we can get abrogation of Article 370 passed, then why not the CAB," stated a senior leader in Parliament.

The CAB, being pushed by the BJP to provide citizenship to the persecuted minorities by neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh is facing stiff opposition from several parties. "One on one and party level meetings are taking place. We are trying to see who all can be taken along and how they can be taken along. We will try to accommodate their concerns and bring in some amendments if need be," stated a senior party functionary.

The BJP feels that the CAB is one of the core issues that can appeal to its support base and has been backing it. BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has given vocal about supporting the CAB has had two meetings with political leaders, civil societies and others to allay their fears regarding the CAB.

The states that have Inner Line Permit were concerned about the CAB and the indigenous population feared the influx of refugees in their region changing the demographics. These fears, according to sources, have been addressed by the party leadership. (ANI)

