Left Menu
Development News Edition

Like against Pak, adopt aggressive stance in dealing with China: Cong to govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:32 IST
Like against Pak, adopt aggressive stance in dealing with China: Cong to govt

Amid claims of Chinese troops' transgressions into Indian territory, the Congress on Wednesday said the government should adopt the same aggressive stance in dealing with China as it takes against Pakistan. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of reported incursions into Indian territories in the House as well as at a press conference.

"BJP's Arunachal Pradesh MP, Tapir Gao, had raised the issue (on Chinese transgression) inside the House on November 19. "The point is that Chinese forces have occupied some land, violating India's borders. The MP of Arunachal Pradesh also says that the Chinese army came inside up to 40 to 50 kilometers," Chowdhury told reporters.

"Today, the answer given by the Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh) to the House did not answer our questions," he said. Chowdhury said the government should clarify on the matter and show the same aggressive attitude that it shows against Pakistan.

"Pakistan shelters terrorism and China shelters Pakistan. With the help of China, Pakistan tries to show muscle power. Now, we have to show an aggressive attitude towards China," he said. Earlier, Chowdhury, during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, said the government's stand against Pakistan remains aggressive, but its stance against China seems soft.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said there are perceptional differences between India and China on border issues, asserting that the Indian Army is fully alert and the border is secured. Speaking in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, Singh said transgression by Chinese forces do take place and Indian forces also too go for patrolling along forward locations.

"Whenever a situation of confrontation comes between forces of both...they handle it maturely," Singh said. "All this happens due to perceptional differences between India and China on issues related to border," he said.

Singh said the forces of the two countries are mature enough and settle disputes amicably.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaw-dropping? Two-faced? Canada's Trudeau plays down spat with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday played down a video of him discussing U.S. President Donald Trump with other world leaders, saying that he had been surprised but happy with events at a bilateral meeting earlier in the da...

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris spar over her withdrawal from presidential race

Kamala Harris, a fierce critic of Donald Trump, has told the US president that she will see him at his impeachment trial after he mocked the Indian-origin Senator for abruptly withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race. The 55-year-old Dem...

UPDATE 6-South Korea, China agree to step up exchanges to re-set ties after missile defence row

South Korea and China agreed to beef up diplomatic and cultural exchanges to completely normalise ties that soured over the deployment of U.S. anti-missile systems in 2017, Seoul officials said on Wednesday.Making his first visit to South K...

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco's bookrunners recommend pricing IPO at top end - sources

Saudi Aramcos bookrunners have recommended pricing its initial public offering at 32 riyals 8.5 per share, the top of an indicative price range, three sources familiar with the deal said, potentially making it the worlds biggest IPO. At tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019