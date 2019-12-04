Left Menu
Gold biscuits worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Kannur airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:54 IST
Gold biscuits worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Kannur airport Kannur, Dec 4 (PTI): Twenty gold biscuits worth Rs 90 lakhand found abandoned were seized from a flight which arrivedhere from Abu Dhabi early on Wednesday, airport sources said

Security personnel noticed a packet underneath a seat ofthe Go Air flight during an inspection after all passengersdisembarked and informed the Customs personnel who opened itand found the gold biscuits totally weighing around 2 kgs,they said

Customs officers led by Assistant Commissioner E Vikasseized the gold and further investigations were on, thesources said.

