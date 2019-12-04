Man purchases lion nails online, held

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing two lion nails, which he purchased on Facebook, a forest official said. Piyush Joshi was caught red-handed while receiving a parcel containing two lion nails at his home in Bhanduri village of Gujarat's Junagadh district, chief conservator of forests, Junagadh Wildlife Circle, Dushyant Vasavada said.

"The accused had ordered lion nails on Facebook, and he was caught while receiving the parcel that was delivered to him from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan," he said. It has been confirmed that the nails belong to an Asiatic lion, the senior forest official said.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and will be produced in court on Thursday, Vasavada said. The case is under investigation, he added..

