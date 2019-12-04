Ludhiana: Video of principal being thrashed for misbehaving with pregnant teacher goes viral

A video of the senior secondary school principal being thrashed for allegedly misbehaving with a pregnant teacher has gone viral on social media. "A case was filed around 20-25 days ago about a fight against teachers of a school in Alamgir area. The principal allegedly misbehaved with a pregnant teacher after she asked for leave," said Manjeet Kaur, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dehlon.

Commenting on the video in which the lady principal was seen dragged through streets and thrashed by other women, the police officer said the police don't have any information regarding the incident where she was attacked by others. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

