Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Police to develop Lucknow as 'safe city' with Nirbhaya Fund

Uttar Pradesh Police will develop Lucknow as a 'safe city' by developing the state capital scientifically using the 'Nirbhaya Fund'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:06 IST
UP Police to develop Lucknow as 'safe city' with Nirbhaya Fund
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police will develop Lucknow as a 'safe city' by developing the state capital scientifically using the 'Nirbhaya Fund'. Additional Directorate General Anju Gupta said that Rs 67.75 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund is being spent to check crimes against women in the city.

She said that a new building, which will act as an integrated smart control room of the police, is under construction under the 'Safe City' project and will be completed within the next six months. Gupta said that 1,500 cameras will also be installed at the crime-prone places.

"110 Pink Patrol bikes which will be driven by women are being given under the Nirbhaya Fund. 100 Pink booths will be set up where women police will be deployed so that women can file complaint easily," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Citizenship Amendment Bill will make India Israel: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said here on Wednesday that the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB if implemented will make India Israel, which is known for discrimination. The Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB in itself sho...

UPDATE 1-Denmark to contribute more planes to NATO after talks with Trump

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her country would provide four more planes to NATO after holding positive talks with U.S. President Trump at an alliance summit in London on Wednesday.Regarding NATO, there is a wish for an addit...

UPDATE 4-'Nasty', 'two-faced', 'brain dead': NATO pulls off summit despite insults

NATO leaders set aside public insults ranging from delinquent to brain dead and two-faced on Wednesday, declaring at a 70th anniversary summit they would stand together against a common threat from Russia and prepare for Chinas rise.Officia...

Shurmur: 'Very likely' Manning will start

Eli Manning lost his starting job after Week 2, but New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur says its very likely the quarterback will be back behind center against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. With starter Daniel Jones suffering from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019