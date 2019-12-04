Left Menu
Onion to be imported from Egypt, Turkey to control prices: Christmas

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:36 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The onion will be imported from Egypt and Turkey to improve the domestic supply of the staple and control its prices, the Assam assembly was informed on Wednesday. During a discussion on sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities, Congress MLA Ajanta Neog alleged that unscrupulous syndicates were operating in the state, which resulted in a price rise of onion and the state government has no control on it.

Responding to the allegation, Assam Food and Civil Supplies Minister Phani Bhusan Choudhury told the House that onion will be imported from the two countries this month to tide over the situation. "During Congress regime, onion was sold at Rs 80 in 2013", Choudhury said, adding that "this month 1160 MT onions will be imported from Egypt and another 1100 MT from Turkey will be imported. This will considerably control the price of the onion".

Dissatisfied with his reply, Congress legislators protested against the price rise of onions and walked out of the House. Onion is now selling at Rs 100 to 110 in the retail markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

