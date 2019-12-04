Fraudsters from Mewat region impersonating as defence personnel to dupe people online

Pune Cyber Police on Wednesday said that some fraudsters from Mewat region in North India are impersonating themselves as defence personnel to allegedly dupe citizens on an online market platform. "Some fraudsters from Mevat used to impersonate as defence personnel and approach people to sell products. They say they are getting transferred so they are selling those items now at cheaper rates. They ask people to use GooglePay and Phone Pay for the transaction. They never provide bank accounts," Jayram Paigude, Police Inspector, Pune Cyber Police told ANI.

"When we collected their data, we have found 2245 IMEI numbers in which 1306 mobile numbers were used. We have blocked those numbers. We have conducted a special operation and identified some accused. We will try to nab accused soon," he said. He said that the Mewat region touches the boundaries of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Paigude said that 225 fraud cases were reported in 2018 and over 1200 cases have been reported in 2019. (ANI)

