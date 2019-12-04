CRIME BRIEFS

Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying marijuana in the national capital and 19 kg ganja was seized from their possession, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Sonu Kumar (20) and Suresh Kumar (22), residents of Baprola, they said.

The accused were arrested from Nangli Vihar Extension in Ranhola area. Ten kg ganja was recovered from Sonu's possession and nine kg was recovered from Suresh. One scooter also recovered from them, a senior police officer said.

********************

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Two men, including a truck driver, were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital and 280 kg ganja was seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sonelal (28) and Raju Pandit (30), residents of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, they said. According to a senior police officer, they got a tip-off on Tuesday regarding drug delivery in the Paper Market in Ghazipur, following which a trap was laid and the accused were arrested around 10:15 am.

One truck, 280 kilogram of ganja and mobile phone were recovered from their possession, they added. PTI NIT

********************

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have reunited a seven-year-old missing girl with her family. DCP (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said that the police noticed a minor girl in school uniform near Bhalswa Chowk, Jahangir Puri.

Upon enquiry, it was found that the Burari Police Station has received information regarding a missing school girl. She was taken to Burari and was handed over to her parents. They said the class 3 student had lost her way while returning home from school, the police said.

Her father is an auto rickshaw driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)