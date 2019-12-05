Govt authorises Coast Guard members to search and seize suspicious vessels within EEZ

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday authorised every member of the Coast Guard to "visit, board, search and seize" suspicious vessels within an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and its continental shelf. "In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 121 of the Coast Guard Act, 1978 (30 of 1978) the Central Government hereby authorize every member of the Coast Guard, constituted under section 4 of the said Act to "visit, board, search and seize" suspicious vessels within an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and its continental shelf," Ministry of Defence said in a notification.

"..or any underwater object, involved or suspected to be used or likely to be used in the commission of any offence punishable under any of the central acts within the area of Maritime Zone of India, extending up to Exclusive Economic Zone," it added. The step has been taken to empower the Coast Guard and enhancing Coastal security. (ANI)

