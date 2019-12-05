PM Modi announces unique contest for students under PPC 2020 to reduce exam stress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that a unique contest for the students of Class IX to XII will be held in January under the Pariksha pe Charcha (PPC) 2020 programme, to reduce exam stress. "Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress-free examinations. Here is a unique contest for students of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year!" he tweeted.

The PPC 2020 programme seeks not only to reduce the stress of examinations from the young students, but the selected students will also get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and ask him questions. The competition is exclusive for the students of Classes IX-XII. Participants are instructed to write their responses of any one of five themes in a maximum of 1500 characters.

The themes given for the PPC 2020 are 'Gratitude is Great', 'Your future depends on your aspirations', 'Examining Exams', 'Our duties, you take' and 'Balance is Beneficial'. The best responses will be featured in Modi's Interactive Session with Students scheduled in New Delhi in January 2020. (ANI)

