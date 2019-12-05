Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 193 crore spent to renovate and repair bungalows of MPs in last four years: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:53 IST
Rs 193 crore spent to renovate and repair bungalows of MPs in last four years: Govt

The government has spent Rs 193 crore to renovate and repair bungalows of MPs in the last four years, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. In a written response to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that there is no expenditure limit prescribed for such renovation and repair of residences of Members of Parliament by Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

"During the last three years and current year, an expenditure of Rs 193 crore has been incurred on renovation/repair of residences of Members of Parliament. Flat type-wise expenditure details are not maintained," the minister said. He said the extent of renovation required is based on the actual condition of building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Manking Pharma launches drug for treatment of infertility in India

Drug firm Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it has launched its generic Dydrogesterone tablets for treatment of infertility and pregnancy related complications in the Indian market. With the launch, the company has become the first Indian and...

Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM pay tribute to late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid tributes at the Jayalalithaa Memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, on the third death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK ...

Malaysia's Anwar says sexual assault claim is 'politics at its worst'

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysias prime-minister-in-waiting, denied on Thursday that he had sexually assaulted a former male aide, describing the accusation as politics at its worst days before his ruling partys annual congress.On Wednesday, a state...

Motorola one hyper arrives with pop-up selfie camera and 45W Hyper Charging support

Motorola unveiled today the Motorola one hyper, the first moto smartphone to arrive with a notch-less display and ultra-narrow bezels. The mid-range smartphone comes with a water repellent design, edge to edge display, pop-up selfie camera ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019