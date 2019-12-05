Rs 193 crore spent to renovate and repair bungalows of MPs in last four years: Govt
The government has spent Rs 193 crore to renovate and repair bungalows of MPs in the last four years, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. In a written response to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that there is no expenditure limit prescribed for such renovation and repair of residences of Members of Parliament by Central Public Works Department (CPWD).
"During the last three years and current year, an expenditure of Rs 193 crore has been incurred on renovation/repair of residences of Members of Parliament. Flat type-wise expenditure details are not maintained," the minister said. He said the extent of renovation required is based on the actual condition of building.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MPs
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Lok Sabha
- Parliament
- Central Public Works Department
ALSO READ
Wunderman Thompson Partners with Tealium
Sensex rallies 347 pts to hit record intra-day high of 40,816.38; RIL jumps 4 pc.
Sensex rallies over 300 pts to hit record peak; RIL jumps 4 pc
Planned fossil fuel output swamps Paris climate goals
Greece to overhaul migrant camps and achieve 'air-tight' borders