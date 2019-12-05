Left Menu
Hema Malini pushes for development of Govardhan hill

Bollywood actor and MP Hema Malini on Thursday stressed on developing Govardhan hill, a place of worship for Hindus in Mathura, on the lines of other pilgrimage sites like Amritsar's Golden Temple and asked the government to form a 'Govardhan Ji Shrine Board". Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the Mathura MP said arrangements should be made to beautify Govardhan like Amritsar and Tirupati.

Pilgrims visit the site in large numbers every year to perform 'Govardhan parikrama', Malini said, adding that toilets should be built along the 'Parikrama Marg', the area adjoining the temple. Govardhan hill, also called Mount Govardhan, is a sacred Hindu site in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

