Two held for posting objectionable comments on 'TikTok' app

Two persons who allegedly trolled women on mobile appTikTok by creating fake accounts have been arrested here, police said on Thursday. One of them, Nimesh Chowdary, who is pursuing MBA (HR) in his native Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh, acts in short films along with his friends and maintaining Tik Tok account, they said.

Chowdary is habituated to troll users on the platform with objectionable comments and Aravind Patel, a friend, supported him in the act, according to police. Following a complaint on November 6 that Chowdary was posting objectionable comments on women, a case was registered and the two were arrested, a release from Cyberabad Police said here.

Chowdary had also created some WhatsApp groups with his friends to identify and target women and others, police said. They used to troll people with an intention to harass them mentally and to gain name and fame in society somehow or the other, the release said..

