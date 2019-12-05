UP cop marries 'second time'; booked for cheating
A woman has lodged a complaint against a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district for allegedly marrying her despite having a wife and two children, an official said on Thursday. The 35-year-old woman filed the case at Sikandra police station. She also alleged that the policeman had put pressure on her to go for an abortion, the official said.
The matter is under investigation and departmental action will be taken against the accused if the complaint is found to be true, Station House officer (SHO), Sikandra, Arvind Kumar told PTI. The sub-inspector was posted at Bindu Katra outpost when he married the complainant last year. She later found out that he is already married and had two children, the police said.
The woman alleged that the accused never took her home or helped her financially, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
