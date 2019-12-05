Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intense cold wave continues in Himachal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:35 IST
Intense cold wave continues in Himachal

Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh with Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 8.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a minimum temperature of zero degree Celsius and Manali recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Una remained lower than Shimla, he said. While Una recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature in Shimla was 6.2 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

However, the maximum temperature in Una was 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was higher than Shimla where mercury rose to 16.4 degrees Celsius, he said. The minimum temperature in Kufri and Dalhousie was 7.7 degrees Celsius each, Singh said.

The MeT department has predicted rain in the plains and lower hills of the state and rain and snowfall in mid and high hills on December 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-United Airlines picks Scott Kirby to replace Oscar Munoz as CEO

United Airlines Holdings Inc on Thursday named insider Scott Kirby as its chief executive officer to succeed Oscar Munoz, who will take the role of executive chairman in May 2020. Munoz, who took over as CEO of Chicago-based United in Septe...

Sport-Third sports book award for Hamilton for Cardus biography

Duncan Hamilton became the first three-time winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award on Thursday for his biography of cricket writer Neville Cardus.The Great Romantic Cricket and the Golden Age of Neville Cardus, published b...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise again on trade deal hopes

U.S. stocks looked set to open higher on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China. Headlines around trade suggested the worlds two largest economies were closer to agreeing how many tariffs ...

Protests held in front of Sister Lucy's convent

Protesters, including women, took out a torchlight procession raising slogans against sister Lucy Kalappura, whose memoir on the goings-on inside the convents of the Catholic Church, is all set to be released this month. Sister Kalappura s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019