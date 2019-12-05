Intense cold wave continues in Himachal

Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh with Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 8.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a minimum temperature of zero degree Celsius and Manali recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Una remained lower than Shimla, he said. While Una recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature in Shimla was 6.2 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

However, the maximum temperature in Una was 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was higher than Shimla where mercury rose to 16.4 degrees Celsius, he said. The minimum temperature in Kufri and Dalhousie was 7.7 degrees Celsius each, Singh said.

The MeT department has predicted rain in the plains and lower hills of the state and rain and snowfall in mid and high hills on December 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)