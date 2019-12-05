Left Menu
Fired from behind, ITBP man did not commit suicide: family

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nakashipara
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:19 IST
Fired from behind, ITBP man did not commit suicide: family

The ITBP constable who allegedly shot dead five of his colleagues in Chhattisgarh did not commit suicide as claimed by the authorities but was killed, his family members asserted on Thursday after his body reached home in Nadia district. The family members of Masudul Rahman, 28, said they were planning for his marriage and had also chosen a bride.

"He was shot from behind. We have checked his body. Can anyone fire himself at the back while committing suicide?" asked the Indo-Tibetan Border Police constable's brother Mizanur Rahaman after the body was buried.

He demanded an investigation to find out how he died. Rahman had opened fire from his service weapon, killing five troopers and injuring two others following some unknown dispute among them. The incident took place in a camp of the ITBP's 45th battalion at a village in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Following the incident on Wednesday, the ITBP Bastar range IG Sundarraj P had initially said it was not clear whether Rahman killed himself or died in retaliation by his colleagues. ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey later said in New Delhi that Rahman killed his colleagues and then shot himself dead, adding that the constable was not shot by other troops.

"One of the officers told me my brother did not have any bad record. We want a proper probe and eager to know (how he died)," Mizanur Rahaman said. Accompanied by ITBP personnel, Masudul Rahman's mortal remains reached his Bilkumari village home under Nakashipara police station area of Nadia district in the afternoon.

The body was later buried after a funeral procession in the village. Masudul's mother Hanifa Bibi said the reason behind the incident could be non-sanctioning of leaves to his son.

"When I called his number on Wednesday, the phone continued to ring. After some time, someone received it and said he was on duty and would be available at 5 pm. But later, the bad news came," she said. "We were planning for his marriage and have found a good match. Now, everything is shattered," his father Marfat Seikh said..

