Security beefed up at Sabarimala

  • PTI
  • Thiru
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:13 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:13 IST
Security has been beefed up at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala and nearby areas in view of the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition , Devaswom officials said on Thursdsay. The heightened security measures will be in place till Friday night at Sabarimala, where a large number of devotees have been thronging as part of the two-month long annual pilgrimage season.

Sannidhanam special officer A Sreenivas told reporters the tightening of security at the Sannidhanam will not affect the traditions and rituals that are being followed at the shrine. "We are not encouraging any VVIP visits till the temple closes for the day on December 6. There will be highpoint binocular monitoring of the shrine. Bomb squad will conduct a complete sweep of the complex," the official said.

The officials have strictly instructed the employees at Sannidhanam and adjacent areas to wear their ID cards. The officials had also banned the use of mobile phones in and around the Sannidhanam area.

"The devotees should switch off their mobile phones when they reach the nadapanthal area and can use it only after they cross Malikappuram temple on their way back," the officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

