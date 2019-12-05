Punjab 'misleading' on SYL canal issue: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Thursday accused Punjab of "misleading" on the Sutlej-Yamuna link canal despite the apex court ruling in their favour. He said this during a review meeting on the canal issue.

"Even though the Supreme Court has given its decision on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in Haryana's favour, Punjab is misleading on the issue," Khattar said in the meeting, a Haryana government release quoting the chief minister said. The chief minister was informed that chief secretaries of both states would be meeting the central water secretary in New Delhi on December 6 over the issue.

The chief minister directed officials to immediately prepare a list of all outstanding issues with Punjab and other neighbouring states. Khattar also slammed the neighbouring state on stubble burning.

"Punjab is misleading the country by targeting Haryana on the issue of stubble burning and holding the state responsible for increasing pollution," he said. In September 2019, the Supreme Court had given four months to Punjab, Haryana and the Centre to find an amicable solution to the SYL canal issue.

Haryana has been seeking the completion of the canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre feet of river waters. It has asserted that Punjab should comply with the 2002 and 2004 Supreme Court orders for the completion of the SYL canal for its share of the Ravi-Beas waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)