Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIT constituted to probe Unnao case

A fresh special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident where a rape survivor in Unnao was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:44 IST
SIT constituted to probe Unnao case
Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram talking to reporters in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A fresh special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident where a rape survivor in Unnao was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. "Fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the incident where a woman was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao earlier today. An additional superintendent of police (ASP) rank officer will head the SIT," Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told reporters.

He said that the woman has been shifted to the national capital for better medical treatment on government expense. The woman was airlifted from Patna earlier today and is expected to arrive at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

The woman sustained 90 per cent burn injuries after she was allegedly set ablaze by five men on Thursday morning when she was on her way to a local court to appear in the hearing of a rape case she had filed. According to the police, give men, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore have been arrested in the matter and are being interrogated.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco shares priced at top of range in world's biggest IPO

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco has priced its initial public offering IPO at the top of its indicative range, the company said on Thursday, making it the worlds biggest flotation by raising more than Alibabas 25 billion listing in 2014....

UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for teachers' appointment may be amended: HRD ministry

The UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges may be amended, the HRD ministry said on Thursday after its officials held a meeting with office-bearers of Delh...

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-The election diet: sausage rolls, brownies and flapjack

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth...

FACTBOX-Big Tech faces growing number of U.S. probes

Big tech companies such as Facebook Inc , Alphabet Incs Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc face a slew of U.S. antitrust probes by the federal government, state attorneys general and Congress. Here are the investigations under way.DEPARTM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019