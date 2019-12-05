Left Menu
Maha govt mulls merging agencies to push affordable housing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hinted that the state government may merge agencies such as MHADA and SRA into a single entity to expedite low-cost housing projects in the city. Thackeray spoke about the proposal at a marathon review meeting with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and senior state government officials, a government spokesperson said.

Minister Jayant Patil was also present at the meeting. The government may consider merging several agencies including the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and some sections of the Urban Development Department to expedite affordable housing projects in the city, Thackeray said..

