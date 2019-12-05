Mizoram CM Zoramthanga called on PM Modi

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, a day after the Union Cabinet cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The bill seeks to give citizenship to members of non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh facing persecution in their countries.

The prime minister's official website posted pictures of the two leaders. Northeastern states are opposing the bill as they feel that it will disturb the demographic profile. However, states including Mizoram where inner line permit is required for non-locals, have been kept out of the ambit of the proposed law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)