Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISRO sets up space technology cells at IITs

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set up five Space Technology Cells (STCs) at premier institutions to carry out research activities in the areas of space technology and applications.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:58 IST
ISRO sets up space technology cells at IITs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set up five Space Technology Cells (STCs) at premier institutions to carry out research activities in the areas of space technology and applications.

The STCs have been set up at Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) - Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur and Madras, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Joint Research Programme with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU, Pune).

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said, "ISRO desires development of high-end technology in collaboration with IITs in the areas of Space Science, Space Technology and Space Applications. The identified projects will be funded by ISRO." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia - in sixth vote - backs abortion rights

By Molly Millar LONDON, Dec 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Slovakia narrowly defeated a bill on Thursday that would have forced women seeking an abortion to see images of their unborn child - and hear its heartbeat - in the countrys sixth v...

UPDATE 7-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

U.S. authorities on Thursday took aim at a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a digital crime spree that has netted m...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Aoun hopes government will be formed quickly

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday he hoped a new government would be formed quickly to carry out essential reforms in a country grappling with the worst economic crisis since its 1975-90 civil war.More than one month since Saa...

Raj govt suspends nine officials for dereliction of duty

Nine government officials including two Rajasthan Administrative Service officers were suspended on Thursday for the alleged dereliction of duty in implementing various welfare schemes of the state, official sources said. Three other employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019