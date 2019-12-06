Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former JK governor advisor K Vijay Kumar appointed to MHA 

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 11:35 IST
Former JK governor advisor K Vijay Kumar appointed to MHA 

Former advisor to the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar, has been appointed as a senior security advisor in the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, an official order said. The 1975-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) will "advise the ministry on security related matters of Union Territory of JK and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected States," the order said.

The appointment order issued by the Union Home Ministry on December 3 stated that 67-year-old Kumar will be in the position for a period of one year from the date of his taking charge. Kumar has served as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Director of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad and his most talked about stint was as the chief of the Tamil Nadu police special task force that killed forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.

After his retirement from service and as DG, CRPF in 2012, Kumar was appointed as senior security advisor (LWE) in the Home Ministry then headed by Rajnath Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police need to use weapons when accused try to flee: Lekhi on

Seeking to justify the killing of four persons accused of raping and killing a Hyderabad woman veterinarian, a BJP member in Lok Sabha on Friday said police have not been given weapons as a show piece and have to use when accused try to fle...

SC puts on hold local body polls in 9 new TN districts, legal formalities to be finished in 4 months

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to put on hold the elections for the local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones, in Tamil Nadu for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four m...

Better late than never, says Jaya Bachchan on Telangana encounter

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday described as long due the encounter of the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.Reacting to a question on the encounter in Parliament premises, Bachchan said ...

Retail onion prices touch Rs 140/kg mark in some cities

Pinching hard on consumers pockets, retail onion prices have surpassed the Rs 100 per kg mark in most cities across the country and in some places it is ruling at Rs 140kg, as per the official data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019