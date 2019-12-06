Assam govt sets up Anti-Depredation squads

The Assam government has set up 15 Anti-Depredation Squads of the Forest department to deal with human-wildlife conflicts in the state. The anti-depredation squads will be stationed in 15 major human-wildlife conflict districts of the state to deal with the problem and ensure the safety of both humans and animals.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaking at a function to launch the anti-depredation squads on Thursday said loss of lives of both humans and animals is unwarranted and the squads must spread awareness about avoiding man-animal conflicts. The chief minister said peaceful coexistence is a must for both man and animals.

He said the squads would help the Forest Department to reduce casualties in conflict situations. He emphasised on the need to bring the casualties to zero by completely reducing man-animal conflict situations and urged the people of the state to cooperate with the squads in spreading awareness about animal behaviour.

The Forest Department has engaged specially trained 50 front line staff to handle conflict situations with 100 more staff to be trained in the coming days. The anti-depredation squads will be equipped with all logistics required for mitigating the conflict. The squads will have 12 bore pump action guns and rubber bullet ammunition..

