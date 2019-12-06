Congress MPs stage walkout from LS in protest against Unnao incident

Congress MPs on Friday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha protesting against the Unnao incident where a rape survivor was set ablaze. Speaking in the Lok Sabha earlier today, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: "The Unnao victim has 95 per cent burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other Sita Maiya (Goddess Sita) is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?"

The rape survivor, who is battling for life in New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, had filed a case in March this year which is under trial at a local court in Unnao. According to the police, on Thursday five men identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore, had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to the court for a hearing in the rape case.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on the government's expense and strict action will be taken against the accused. The 23-year-old survivor was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital last night. (ANI)

