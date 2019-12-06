Man held for molesting minor step-daughter

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting his 14-year-old step-daughter in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Friday. The accused was arrested on Thursday based on the complaint filed by his wife at Balco police station, a police official here said.

The accused would allegedly molest his stepdaughter in the absence of his wife, he said, adding that the abuse came to light when the victim confided in her mother. The accused was booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said..

