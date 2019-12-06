Six drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, Udhampur; narcotics seized

Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested with more than 1 kg of heroin and cannabis seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Five men were held in Jammu district while the sixth one was arrested in Udhampur district with the narcotics, they said.

On a tip-off, a trap was laid at Kanachak in Jammu by a police party and they intercepted two vehicles. Police said 1 kg and 150 grams of cannabis was recovered from the two vehicles, respectively, adding that Mohmmad Tahil and Vinod Kumar alais Golu were arrested.

Consequently, both the vehicles were seized and a case was registered, police added. In Udhampur, a police patrol party arrested Musharraf in Chenani belt of the district after recovering 13.07 grams of heroin in his possession.

A case was registered, police said. In another incident, police intercepted a motorcycle at Shaktinagar area in Jammu on Thursday night and recovered 102 grams of heroin from three men.

The three men - Ranjeet Singh, Liaqat Ali and Manohar Singh - were arrested and a case registered against them, police added.

