Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, Udhampur; narcotics seized

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:48 IST
Six drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, Udhampur; narcotics seized

Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested with more than 1 kg of heroin and cannabis seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Five men were held in Jammu district while the sixth one was arrested in Udhampur district with the narcotics, they said.

On a tip-off, a trap was laid at Kanachak in Jammu by a police party and they intercepted two vehicles. Police said 1 kg and 150 grams of cannabis was recovered from the two vehicles, respectively, adding that Mohmmad Tahil and Vinod Kumar alais Golu were arrested.

Consequently, both the vehicles were seized and a case was registered, police added. In Udhampur, a police patrol party arrested Musharraf in Chenani belt of the district after recovering 13.07 grams of heroin in his possession.

A case was registered, police said. In another incident, police intercepted a motorcycle at Shaktinagar area in Jammu on Thursday night and recovered 102 grams of heroin from three men.

The three men - Ranjeet Singh, Liaqat Ali and Manohar Singh - were arrested and a case registered against them, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya's parents move President's office for rejection of convict's mercy petition

The parents of Nirbhaya have moved the Presidents office seeking rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma. Nirbhaya was brutally raped in the national capital in December 2012 and subsequently died.The lett...

Defence Ministry to hold plogging program as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

Ministry of Defence is organizing a massive plogging programme at more than 400 locations throughout the country tomorrow as part of the activities of Swachhta Pakhwada. All three services, various other defense establishments have chalked ...

15.86 lakh cancer patients in 2018: govt tells LS

There were 15.86 lakh cancer cases in the country in 2018, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister said cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the health care system and the treatment of c...

Rape convicts under POCSO should not have right to file mercy petition: President Kovind

Terming women safety as a serious issue, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to file mercy petition. Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019