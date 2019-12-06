Govt approves 7 projects to strengthen FM coverage along Indo

The government has approved sevenprojects for setting up FM transmitters in the premises ofSashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to strengthen FM coverage along theIndo-Nepal border

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekartold Lok Sabha that projects would be in Bihar, Uttar Pradeshand Uttarakhand

"These are for Bathnaha (Araria), Narkatiaganj (WestChamparan) and Sitamarhi in Bihar, Gadaniya (LakhimpurKheri), Nanpara (Bahraich) and Maharajganj in Uttar Pradeshand Champawat, Uttarakhand," he said in a written reply onFriday.

