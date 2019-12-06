Hyderabad encounter will send out strong message: DCW chief

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Friday said the Hyderabad encounter will send out a strong message, but there are still thousands of victims who are awaiting justice. Four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman Hyderabad veterinarian were killed in an exchange of fire with police in the morning.

"What about thousands of Nirbhayas who are still waiting for justice. At the end of the day, there will be a strong message (after the encounter), and people will feel justice was done. But l want this country to run through a system," Maliwal said. The DCW chief is on an indefinite hunger strike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction.

