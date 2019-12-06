India-Japan annual summit to take place from Dec 15-17
The annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will take place between December 15-17, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.
The MEA, however, has not announced the venue of the summit. It is learnt that the summit will take place in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
