Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish blames porn sites for rapes, would write to the Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gopalganj
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:11 IST
Nitish blames porn sites for rapes, would write to the Centre

Blaming porn sites for the rising incidence of sexual crimes against women, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday urged the Centre to ban all such internet platforms which proffered voyeuristic pleasure through video clips of rapes purportedly filmed by the perpetrators themselves. Referring to the infamous rape and murder case of Hyderabad after which a couple of similar incidents have been reported from Buxar and Samastipur districts of Bihar, Kumar said he was planning to write a letter to the centre seeking a complete ban on such sites across the country.

"A disgusting trend has been witnessed..incidents involving women in far-off Hyderabad, in Bihar, in UP.. in all places. I have always expressed reservations about the social media and the ill-effects of technology, while not denying its enormous benefits", Kumar who is techno-savvy and an engineer by training said here. The chief minister was in this north Bihar district on the final day of the first phase of his "Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra" during which he proposes to cover the entire length and breadth of the state with his message for environmental conservation and combating climate change.

In his nearly 45-minute-long address, Kumar referred to sexual crimes after speaking about his thrust on climate change which, he asserted, was in line with his social reform measures like prohibition and campaigns against child marriage and dowry. Ever since the sale and consumption of alcohol was banned, many people some of them highly learned ones have been unhappy with me. They tend to overlook all the good deeds of our government because of their frustration with prohibition, he remarked wryly.

"But make no mistake. Neither are we going to make any compromise on the step that has already been taken. Nor are we going to let laxity creep in maintaining law and order, he added before veering towards the issue of rapes. "I am told about these porn sites...people commit heinous acts against girls and women, get these filmed and upload the disgusting clips. Those watching these naturally become vulnerable to perversions. I would urge the youths to stay away from these", Kumar said.

"I have read in newspapers about members of the civil society taking up cudgels against pornography. I laud this effort and I would myself write to the centre to place a complete ban on such sites", Kumar added. The utterances of the Bihar chief minister, who has over the years championed women's emancipation and welfare and challenge the state's retrograde social order based on patriarchy, came on a day when four suspects of the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in a police encounter.

Less than a week after the incident in the southern metropolis caused nationwide outrage, charred bodies of unidentified women were found on two consecutive days in Buxar and Samastipur after suspected sexual assault..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM meets Japanese ambassador, seeks investment in state

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki to impress upon companies in his country to invest in upcoming mega industrial parks at Rajpura and Bathinda. The Japanese envoy called on Amarinder...

Church factional feud: Woman laid to rest over a month after

The factional feud in a church in Kerala did not spare a 91-year old woman even in her death as her body was laid to rest over a month after her demise on Friday, prompting the rival group to cry foul with police registering a case for alle...

Robert Downey Jr's 'Dr Dolittle' to release in India on January 17

Robert Downey Jrs Avengers Endgame follow-up Dr Dolittle, a reimagining of the classic story of a man who can talk to animals, is all set to release in India on January 17, the same day it hits the American theatres. The film, directed by O...

Retired teacher arrested for killing wife, daughter-in-law over suspicion of illicit affairs

A 64-year-old retired teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his wife and daughter-in-law in Rohini here suspecting them of being in illicit relationships, police said. The accused, identified as Satish Chaudhary, is a residen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019