Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elephant found dead in Odisha's Tarsingi forest range

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berhampur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:38 IST
Elephant found dead in Odisha's Tarsingi forest range

An elephant was found dead near Gayaganda in Tarsingi forest range in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, forest department officials said. Tarsingi forest range is under the jurisdiction of Ghumusar North division, they said, adding, the elephant was killed around Thursday midnight.

The carcass of the tuskless elephant with severe injury marks was found by forest personnel during patrolling, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ghumusar North, AK Dalai, said. The carcass of the animal was buried after conducting an autopsy, he said.

The DFO said the pachyderm is suspected to have died during a fight with another herd of elephants. While 20 elephants are roaming in Tarsingi forest range, around 60 pachyderms, including nine tuskers, divided in different groups are moving around in the entire forest division, Dalai said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

At least three killed after residential building collapses in Kenya

At least three people were killed and 27 injured on Friday when a residential building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, police said, as rescue workers struggled to free a woman who was screaming from under the rubble. Scores of peop...

Man jailed for murder of Mother Teresa's ex-assistant in UK

A man in the UK has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a charity worker, who worked with Mother Teresa as a special assistant in Calcutta in the early 1990s and also helped set up schools for girls in India. Colin Payne, ...

Priyanka discusses strategy with UP Cong leaders

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi here on Friday held a series of meetings to chalk out the strategy for the launching agitational programmes and making the December 14 Bharat Bachao rally in New Delhi a successful. The Congress ge...

Both Unnao and Hyderabad incidents shameful : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said both Hyderabad and Unnao incidents are shameful and demanded stringent legislation to deal with cases of rape. Her comment comes in the backdrop of all the four accused in the rape ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019