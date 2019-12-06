Elephant found dead in Odisha's Tarsingi forest range

An elephant was found dead near Gayaganda in Tarsingi forest range in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, forest department officials said. Tarsingi forest range is under the jurisdiction of Ghumusar North division, they said, adding, the elephant was killed around Thursday midnight.

The carcass of the tuskless elephant with severe injury marks was found by forest personnel during patrolling, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ghumusar North, AK Dalai, said. The carcass of the animal was buried after conducting an autopsy, he said.

The DFO said the pachyderm is suspected to have died during a fight with another herd of elephants. While 20 elephants are roaming in Tarsingi forest range, around 60 pachyderms, including nine tuskers, divided in different groups are moving around in the entire forest division, Dalai said..

