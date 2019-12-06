Amit Shah addresses top police officers' conference in Pune
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed the national conference of top police officials from across the country here. The three-day conference, which will also be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began on Friday at the campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).
"Addressed the all India conference of director generals/inspector generals of police 2019 in Pune," Shah tweeted. The conference, which is held annually, is a closed- door event. Internal security-related issues will be discussed during the meet.
Prime minister Modi is expected to arrive in the city late in the evening..
