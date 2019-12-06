H'bad encounter triggers tsunami of reactions

The 'encounter' killing of the four accused in the gangrape-and-murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian on Friday triggered a tsunami of reactions across the spectrum -- ranging from appreciation to condemnation. While main political parties --the BJP and the Congress--reacted cautiously in their official position and left their leaders to voice their views, civil groups were straightforward in their disapproval of the killings, asserting that the police cannot act like a lynch mob under any circumstances.

Political leaders spoke in differing voices with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who had recently advocated lynching of rapists in Parliament, asserting that the killing of the four men was "long due", a view which was supported by BSP president Mayawati, who praised the police for its strong action against the accused. BJP leaders such as Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajyavardhan Rathore also hailed the police action.

"I congratulate the Hyderabad police and the leadership that allows the police to act like police. Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil. (Disclaimer for holier than thou-police acted swiftly in self defence)," Rathore tweeted. Lekhi also appeared to approve the encounter as she said in the Lok Sabha that arms are not meant to be a showpiece for police.

However, the police action was condemned in equally strong terms by many political leaders, including BJP's Maneka Gandhi, who slammed the police action as "horrifying", and Congress' Shashi Tharoor expressing concern over what he dubbed as "extrajudicial killings" but added that people should not rush to condemn the encounter until details emerge. The Left parties also took a strong stand against the police action with CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury asserting that extra-judicial killings cannot be the answer to the serious concerns over the safety of women. The CPI's D Raja said no one can justify encounters in the name of speedy justice.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram reacted cautiously with the former finance minister saying that the incident should be thoroughly enquired into to find out if it was a genuine encounter. While Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury noted that a magisterial inquiry is already on and his party will wait for its outcome, his party colleague and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi virtually endorsed the police action, saying the mood of the country sometimes takes "precedence over human rights logic".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the anger in people against such incidents that is making them happy about the encounter killings. The AAP leader, however, struck a note of caution, saying, "It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said it can be said that justice has been done as when a criminal tries to escape, police are left with no other option. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the police action, saying "demons were punished for their sins".

The Hyderabad police has claimed that the four accused tried to flee and fired at the force's personnel, leading to an exchange of fire and their death. Backing the police, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said they acted in self- defence.

While, the family of the woman veterinarian said they were very happy that all the four accused were killed in the 'retaliatory' firing and thanked the police and Telangana government for it, the families of accused were shell shocked on hearing the news of death of their wards with grieving father of one of the accused asking whether his son deserved such a treatment. Mohammed Arif (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu (20), all lorry workers, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping a 25-year-old veterinarian, killing her and finally burning her body, an incident that led to widespread outrage and brought back memories of the December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder of a physiotherapy intern in Delhi.

However, several rights activists said the police cannot act like a lynch mob under any circumstance, asserting the 'encounter' is an attempt by authorities to distract people from the government's failures to safeguard women's rights. "Instead of being accountable to his job and answering our questions about his government's failures to safeguard women's rights, the Telangana CM and his police have acted as leaders of a lynch mob," said Kavita Krishnan, secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association.

Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Woman (NFIW), called for a high-level inquiry. "Why in spite of having all legislations in place in the country are governments failing to implement it. Definitely it was a distraction. It was an attempt to divert attention from the issue. A high level inquiry is needed in the matter," she said.

Lawyer and rights activist Vrinda Grover termed the incident "absolutely unacceptable". Asking people to say "no to trigger track injustice", she said, "... so all that the state will do in the name of ensuring that women live as equal and free citizens is to add to its arsenal of unlimited, arbitrary violence."

Another rights activist asked whether the police followed the manual to deal with such circumstances, including shooting the accused below the knees. However, several retired and serving police officers cautioned against doubting the police in the 'encounter' killing but demanded an independent probe into the incident.

Former Tihar Jail DG Vimla Mehra demanded that an inquiry be conducted to ascertain the reasons that led to the encounter. Alok Kumar, former joint commissioner of Delhi Police (Crime Branch), said whenever a judicial scrutiny happens, things will be cleared.

"This is a situation that has happened. Two of the policemen also got injured and one of them has serious head injuries. The firing was in self-defence. We should accept things. Subsequently, there will be judicial vetting," he told PTI over the phone. Sports personalities also reacted to the police action with badminton player Saina Nehwal tweeting "Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u." Wrestler Geeta Phogat also tweeted in support of the police action.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also tweeted "well done @TelanganaCMO and police for showing this is how it is done..no one should dare doing something like this again in future #makeitsafeindia." PTI ASG/ASK/UZM/KR PYK PYK

