Civil Aviation Ministry invites bidding for 30 airports, airstrips, 1 water aerodrome in Northeast region

Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has invited bidding for 30 airports and airstrips and one water aerodrome in the Northeastern region bidding under UDAN 4.0 scheme. "With a focus on connectivity of Northeastern region, UDAN 4.0 scheme under the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has invited bids for six underserved and 24 unserved airports/airstrips in the North-East states of India," an official release of the ministry said.

The ministry has also recognized Umrangso Reservoir in Assam as the water aerodrome location that is up for bidding in the region. The move is aimed at boosting tourism, providing aerial connectivity and transforming the economic situation of the region.

"Under the UDAN 4.0 scheme, MoCA is also providing additional Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of around 25% to the airlines," the release said. The list of unserved airports and airstrips up for bidding is in states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura,

Passighat and Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh, Jorhat, Rupsi, Tezpur in Assam, Shillong in Meghalaya are underserved airports/airstrips that are up for bidding. The ministry will bear 90 per cent of VGF and the remaining 10 per cent will be borne by North East state governments.

"Excise duty at the rate of 2 per cent only shall be levied on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), drawn by Selected Airline Operators at RCS Airport(s) for RCS Flights, for three (3) years from the date of notification," read the release. (ANI)

