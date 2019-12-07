Attackers of Unnao rape victim linked to BJP, says Priyanka Gandhi

After the death of the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men on Thursday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday visited the family members of the victim in Unnao, and alleged that the attackers were connected to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to the media, Gandhi said: "I have heard that the accused were connected to the BJP, and this might be the reason that they are being protected. Even before, we have witnessed criminals being protected in the state."

Gandhi also said that the family has been receiving threats for the last one year. "The accused entered the house and brutally thrashed the victim's father, and even threatened a 10-year-old girl. In the month of June, the accused burned their fields," she said.

Gandhi also slammed the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue, stating that he keeps saying there is no place for criminals in the state, but in his governance, there is no place for women in the state. "The criminals have no fear. The government and the administration have to give answers to these crimes. They should take this issue very seriously and take steps to reduce such incidents," she added.

The 23-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after suffering nearly 90% burns in late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday. "She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive," Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Department, told ANI.

The woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year. The five accused, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore attacked her near a village intersection and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her. (ANI)

