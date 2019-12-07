Following are the top stories at 1730 hrs:

DEL39 LD CJI Justice can never be instant, loses its character when it becomes revenge: CJI

Jodhpur: In the backdrop of the Hyderabad rape-murder incident and gunning down of the four accused in an alleged encounter, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said justice can never be instant and loses its character when it becomes revenge.

DEL 9 LD UNNAO Unnao victim's family demands that accused be killed; political reactions to her death pour in New Delhi: The death of the Unnao rape victim at a hospital here after she was set ablaze led to sorrowful and angry reactions from her family members, who demanded justice by killing the accused either by imitating the Hyderabad 'encounter' or by hanging them to death.

DEL37 UP-UNNAO-2NDLD-AKHILESH

Akhilesh sits on dharna, says UP govt should be removed, has failed to protect women Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna outside the Vidhan Bhavan here on Saturday, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of failing the Unnao gangrape victim who was set on fire and died at a hospital in Delhi.

DEL36 RJ-PREZ

Judicial process beyond reach of poor: President Jodhpur: President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday expressed concern over access to justice, saying the judicial process has gone beyond the reach of the common man.

DEL 27 BJP MP seeks law for MPs to make details of foreign visits mandatory

New Delhi: With the BJP often targeting the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "secret" foreign travels, a ruling party member has pitched for a law to make it mandatory for MPs to disclose the details of their overseas trips, including sources of funding and expenses incurred.

Business

DEL40 BIZ-FM-SUMMIT-LD ECONOMY Govt working on more measures to boost economy; income tax rate cut under consideration: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government is working on more steps, including rationalisation of personal income tax rates, to revive the sagging economy.

DCM6 BIZ-JAYPEE-BID-LENDERS Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously

New Delhi: Lenders of Jaypee Infratech on Saturday decided to put on vote simultaneously the bids of state-owned NBCC Ltd and Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said.

Foreign

FGN11 PAK-SAEED-LD TRIAL Hafiz Saeed gets brief breather in terror financing trial, next hearing on Dec 11

Lahore: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed could not be indicted by Lahore's anti-terrorism court for terror financing charges as the authorities strangely failed to produce the other co-accused at the high profile hearing on Saturday. By M Zulqernain

FGN8 US-LD H1B US agency completes implementation of H-1B electronic registration process for 2021 cap season

Washington: The US has completed implementation of H-1B electronic registration process for the 2021 cap season and the petitions for the most sought after work visa among Indian IT professionals will be accepted from April 1 next year, the country's immigration agency has announced. By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 US-INDIA India-US partnership evolving fast: Shringla

Washington: The bilateral relationship between India and the United States is evolving fast both in the strategic and economic domains, India's top envoy to the US said, ahead of the 2+2 ministerial level dialogue on December 18. By Lalit K Jha

Sports

SPD 4 CRI-IND-PREVIEW 2nd T20I: India look to seal series against Windies with improved bowling show

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) India will look for an improved show in the bowling and fielding departments to match their stupendous batting performance when they face the West Indies in the second game, eyeing to wrap up yet another T20 series here on Sunday. By C Shyam Sundar

SPD 2 SPO-CRI-IND-RAHUL Want to make most of the opportunity without worrying about T20 WC: Rahul

Hyderabad: Handed a chance to open the innings for India in the T20I series against the West Indies, KL Rahul said he is looking to make the most of the opportunities but doesn't want to worry about sealing his T20 World Cup berth.By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

