Guj: Man held for raping, blackmailing woman
A man was held from Chotila in Gujarat's Surendranagar district for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of offering her a job after assuming a fake identity online and blackmailing her, police said on Saturday. Aijaz Gadhwala assumed a fake identity as Ravirajsinh on online classifieds platform OLX and called the victim to a hotel room in Chotila where he raped her, said a Rajkot police official.
"He had placed a advertisement online about a flat for renting. When the victim called for details of this flat, he developed a friendship by claiming he was the son of a policeman. He promised to get her a job in the police using his father's contact," said the Gandhigram police station official. "He called her to a hotel room in Chotila, raped her and recorded the act to blackmail her. He also took Rs 2 lakh from the victim. Gadhwala has been arrested," the official said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
