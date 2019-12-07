Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Man held for raping, blackmailing woman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rajkot
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:39 IST
Guj: Man held for raping, blackmailing woman

A man was held from Chotila in Gujarat's Surendranagar district for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of offering her a job after assuming a fake identity online and blackmailing her, police said on Saturday. Aijaz Gadhwala assumed a fake identity as Ravirajsinh on online classifieds platform OLX and called the victim to a hotel room in Chotila where he raped her, said a Rajkot police official.

"He had placed a advertisement online about a flat for renting. When the victim called for details of this flat, he developed a friendship by claiming he was the son of a policeman. He promised to get her a job in the police using his father's contact," said the Gandhigram police station official. "He called her to a hotel room in Chotila, raped her and recorded the act to blackmail her. He also took Rs 2 lakh from the victim. Gadhwala has been arrested," the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

63.36 per cent votes cast in second phase of polling in

An estimated 63.36 per cent votes were cast on Saturday in the second phase of election for the Assembly in Jharkhand where one person killed was in firing by security personnel near a polling booth. The voting figure is likely to go up as...

UPDATE 1-UK minister says concerned about election interference after leak of documents linked to Russia

The leak of classified UK-U.S. trade documents online, tied to a previous Russian disinformation campaign, has all the hallmarks of an attempt to interfere in Britains upcoming election, a British minister said on Saturday.The opposition La...

Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously

Homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC Ltd and private sector firm Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said. In a meeting of financial creditors held her...

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to expand further in 3-5 years: CEO

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital will add 50 to 75 hospitals to its network in another three to five years thereby taking the total number of branches to over 150, a top official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019