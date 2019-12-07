Left Menu
Development News Edition

India now known as 'rape capital", says Rahul Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wayanad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:27 IST
India now known as 'rape capital", says Rahul Gandhi

Citing the increasing number of rape cases in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the 'rape capital' of the world. Winding up a three-day tour of his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress MP also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his (Modi's) entire political career was based on hatred and division and violence.

"The girls, sisters and mothers must be shocked when they read newspapers that every day a girl is raped or killed... The international community today ridicules India.

India is known as the rape capital of the world," Gandhi said. In an apparent reference to the rape case against UP BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, he alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to react when the victim's car was hit by a truck.

"UP BJP MLA is involved in rape and PM hasn't said a word. Her car is hit by a truck and PM doesn't say a word...

Foreign nations are asking this question why the nation can't take care of its daughters," Gandhi said. Directly attacking the Prime Minister, Gandhi said Modi represents the worst aspects of the country.

"We have a PM who believes in the ideology of hatred and violence. His entire political career is based on hatred and division and violence. He divides religions communities and languages, he insults culture. He doesn't understand economics.

Our people live in fear and discomfort," Gandhi said and urged the people of the country not to "underestimate" their (peoples) strength to change the narrative of the nation. The Wayanad MP had earlier in the day attacked the BJP led government for the alleged rise in violence across the country, particularly against women.

"You have seen the increase in violence across the country. Lawlessness, atrocities against women. Every day we read about a girl getting raped and molested. Violence against minority communities and dalits is also increasing," Gandhi said at the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) convention here.

Gandhi's remarks comes a day after Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people. The country's biggest strength, which used to be its economy, was now its biggest weakness, Gandhi said adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have a concept of taking the country forward.

Gandhi visited various places during his three day tour, including the house of Shehala Sherin, who died of a snake bite last month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Reactions to Iran-U.S. prisoner swap

The United States and Iran swapped prisoners - a Chinese-American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian - on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes. Following are reactions to the swap...

UPDATE 5-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran swapped prisoners - a Chinese-American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian - on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since Presi...

Don't see why Formula 1 should not be back in India: Liuzzi

Dont see why Formula 1 should not be back in India Liuzzi Chennai, Dec 7 PTI Former Italian Formula 1 racer Vitantonio Liuzzi said on Saturday that there was a lot of following for motorsport in India and he didnt see why F1 should not...

Gujarat: Man gets 7 years in jail for raping woman in 2011

A man was sentenced to sevenyears in jail in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Saturday for raping awoman in 2011District Sessions Judge JA Thakkar sentenced ArvindKoli to seven years in jail and fined him Rs 25,000 for theincident which took place i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019