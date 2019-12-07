Onion prices continue to surge in Varanasi markets

The onion prices continue to surge in the markets of Varanasi, causing concerns to the common man. Monu Singh, a vegetable vendor, told ANI: "Onions are being sold at Rs 120 per kg. People who used to buy 1-2 kg of onions are buying 250-500g now. This is affecting our business."

"It has been told that the production was affected by unseasonal rains. As the price is high, many aren't coming to the market to get onions," he added. Dhananjay, a customer, said: "Today it is Rs 120 for a kilogram. Daily wagerers are bearing the brunt of the price hike. It's been more than 10 days that the price has gone so high and it is above the mark of 100. As a common man, it is very difficult for us to manage our expenses if we are forced to spend a high amount on vegetables alone."

The Union government, on Tuesday, revised stock-holding limit of onion to 25 tonnes for wholesalers and five tonnes for retailers. Importers will be exempted from these stock limits for imported stock. The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)

