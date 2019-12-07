Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accused in rape-murder case beaten up by lawyers outside court

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mhow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 20:19 IST
Accused in rape-murder case beaten up by lawyers outside court

A 28-year-old man, accused of raping and killing a four-year-old girl, was thrashed by a group of lawyers on the premises of a court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday. Ankit Vijayvargiya, the accused, was brought to the sessions court at Mhow town after his three-day police remand ended.

Eye-witnesses said the moment he and the policemen escorting him entered the premises, two unidentified lawyers lunged at him and started beating him. Other lawyers soon joined them. The police finally extricated him from the melee, and took him inside.

Vijayvargiya did not receive any serious injury in the incident. The police produced him before Additional Sessions Judge Sonali Patel who remanded him in judicial custody. No case had been registered yet in connection with the assault on the court premises, a local police official said.

Meanwhile, the Mhow Bar Association has unanimously decided that no lawyer will defend Vijayvargiya, Association president Ravi Arya told PTI. Vijayvargiya is accused of raping and killing a four- year-old girl near Mhow railway station on Sunday night.

After his arrest, he confessed to picking up the girl when she was sleeping with her parents under the overbridge near the station, the police said. He allegedly took her to an abandoned army bungalow, raped her and strangled her to stop her from crying.

The police arrested him on the basis of CCTV footage in the area..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

More French protests see roads blocked, trains disrupted and scuffles in Paris

Truckers blocked roads in about 10 regions around France on Saturday to protest against a planned reduction in tax breaks on diesel for road transport, while train and metro services remained heavily disrupted by a strike against pension re...

UPDATE 7-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare swap, an act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.Trump said Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen held in Ira...

UPDATE 21-Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A Saudi Air Force second lieutenant killed three people and wounded eight others on Friday in an unexplained shooting rampage at a U.S. Navy base in Florida where he was training, U.S. officials told Reuters. Sheriffs deputies responding to...

Accused in rape-murder case beaten up by lawyers outside court

A 28-year-old man, accused of raping and killing a four-year-old girl, was thrashed by a group of lawyers on the premises of a court in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Saturday. Ankit Vijayvargiya, the accused, was brought to the sessio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019