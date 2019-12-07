Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Final rites of soldier, who died in avalanche, performed at Jhunjhunu

The final rites of soldier Rajendra Kumar, who lost his life in an avalanche, were performed at his native place in Jhunjhunu on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 20:54 IST
Rajasthan: Final rites of soldier, who died in avalanche, performed at Jhunjhunu
The final rites of soldier Rajendra Kumar being performed in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

The final rites of soldier Rajendra Kumar, who lost his life in an avalanche, were performed at his native place in Jhunjhunu on Saturday. Singh died due to an avalanche that had hit an Army camp in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on December 3.

A search and rescue operation was launched soon after the avalanche hit the post. On November 30, two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol operating in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche.

On November 18, six persons including four soldiers and two porters were killed in an avalanche in the Siachen Glacier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

India moving towards right-wing ideology, says Chidambaram

Days after his release on bail in the INX media case, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday that India is moving towards right-wing ideology and cautioned people against it. This country is moving towards the right-wing, backward t...

Karnataka: 3 dead, 1 injured after landslide at construction site

Three workers died while one was injured following a landslide at a construction site in Odiyoor of Bantwal Taluk here.All four were working at the site for the construct of a pillar.Further details are awaited. ANI...

Head constable offers to work as executioner in Tihar jail

A head constable in Ramanathapuram district has come forward to hang convicts who have been sentenced to death and were awaiting execution in the Tihar jail. In his letter to the DGP of Prisons, headquarters, Delhi, the contents of which w...

Hong Kong AmCham chairman and president denied entry to Macau

The chairman and the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong were denied entry to the Chinese city of Macau Saturday, a spokesperson for the organization said. Chairman Robert Grieves and president Tara Joseph were separa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019