Rajasthan: Final rites of soldier, who died in avalanche, performed at Jhunjhunu
The final rites of soldier Rajendra Kumar, who lost his life in an avalanche, were performed at his native place in Jhunjhunu on Saturday.
The final rites of soldier Rajendra Kumar, who lost his life in an avalanche, were performed at his native place in Jhunjhunu on Saturday. Singh died due to an avalanche that had hit an Army camp in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on December 3.
A search and rescue operation was launched soon after the avalanche hit the post. On November 30, two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol operating in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche.
On November 18, six persons including four soldiers and two porters were killed in an avalanche in the Siachen Glacier. (ANI)
