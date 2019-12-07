Athawale hails move to convert Ambedkar's house into memorial

Union minister Ramdas Athawale onSaturday congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray for declaring that dalit icon B R Ambedkar's oldhouse in a Mumbai chawl will be converted into a nationalmemorial

Thackeray had made the announcement commemorating thedeath anniversary of Ambedkar on December 6

Ambedkar had lived in the house in a BIT chawl inParel for 22 years, from 1912 to 1934.

