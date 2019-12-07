Following are the top stories at 2130 hrs:

DEL51 LDALL UNNAO Unnao victim's family demands accused be chased and killed; Oppn attacks Adityanath govt

New Delhi/Unnao: The tragic death of the Unnao gangrape victim led to nationwide outrage with protests erupting in several parts on Saturday and her family demanding that the perpetrators be "chased and killed" like in the Hyderabad incident while Opposition parties accused the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh of failing to provide security to those brutalised by sexual violence.

DEL39 LD CJI Justice can never be instant, loses its character when it becomes revenge: CJI

Jodhpur: In the backdrop of the Hyderabad rape-murder incident and gunning down of the four accused in an alleged encounter, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said justice can never be instant and loses its character when it becomes revenge.

DEL 54 DL-UNNAO-3RDLD CONGRESS UP becoming world's rape capital, total collapse of law and order in state: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress attacked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday over the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze, alleging that law-and-order situation has "completely collapsed" in the state which is becoming the world's "rape capital".

LGD4 SC-VET-ENCOUNTER-PIL PIL seeks SIT probe into Telangana encounter, compensation to families

New Delhi: A PIL was filed on Saturday in the Supreme Court seeking an SIT probe, monitored by former apex court judges, into the killing of four persons arrested on charge of gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana by police in an alleged encounter and compensation for their families.

MDS22 2NDLDALL VET-ENCOUNTER NHRC begins probe into Telangana encounter, PIL in SC seeks action against police

Hyderabad: Beginning its 'fact-finding' probe, a seven-member NHRC team on Saturday visited the site where the four men arrested on charge of gangrape-murder of a veterinarian were shot dead in an alleged encounter, while a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking an SIT investigation monitored by its former judges into the killings and action against the police.

BOM 11 MH-2ND LD KHADSE Disgruntled Khadse hints he may consider other options

Jalgaon (Mah): Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse issued a veiled warning to the party leadership on Saturday that he would look at other options if his `humiliation' continued.

CAL21 JH-POLL 4TH LD PERCENTAGE 63.36 per cent votes cast in second phase of polling in Jharkhand

Ranchi: An estimated 63.36 per cent votes were cast on Saturday in the second phase of election for the Assembly in Jharkhand where one person killed was in firing by security personnel near a polling booth.

DEL36 RJ-PREZ Judicial process beyond reach of poor: President

Jodhpur: President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday expressed concern over access to justice, saying the judicial process has gone beyond the reach of the common man.

DEL40 BIZ-FM-SUMMIT-LD ECONOMY Govt working on more measures to boost economy; income tax rate cut under consideration: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government is working on more steps, including rationalisation of personal income tax rates, to revive the sagging economy.

DCM7 BIZ-LD JAYPEE-BID-LENDERS

Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously New Delhi: Homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC Ltd and private sector firm Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said

FGN20 PAK-LD BURIAL

Lahore/Islamabad: Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist of Pakistani origin who killed two people in the London Bridge attack before being shot dead by the Scotland Yard, has been buried at his ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

FGN11 PAK-SAEED-LD TRIAL Lahore: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed could not be indicted by Lahore's anti-terrorism court for terror financing charges as the authorities strangely failed to produce the other co-accused at the high profile hearing on Saturday.

FGN8 US-LD H1B

Washington: The US has completed implementation of H-1B electronic registration process for the 2021 cap season and the petitions for the most sought after work visa among Indian IT professionals will be accepted from April 1 next year, the country's immigration agency has announced.

SPD 4 CRI-IND-PREVIEW 2nd T20I: India look to seal series against Windies with improved bowling show

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) India will look for an improved show in the bowling and fielding departments to match their stupendous batting performance when they face the West Indies in the second game, eyeing to wrap up yet another T20 series here on Sunday. By C Shyam Sundar

SPD 2 SPO-CRI-IND-RAHUL Want to make most of the opportunity without worrying about T20 WC: Rahul

Hyderabad: Handed a chance to open the innings for India in the T20I series against the West Indies, KL Rahul said he is looking to make the most of the opportunities but doesn't want to worry about sealing his T20 World Cup berth.By Saumojyoti S Choudhury ANB ANB

