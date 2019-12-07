3 nabbed in Delhi for robbing Rs 15 lakh from cashier of private firm

Three people have been arrested for allegedly robbing the cashier of a private company of around Rs 15 lakh at gun-point in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area, police said on Saturday. On November 22, Manoj Kumar complained to police that four bike-borne men robbed him of Rs 15 lakh after beating him with sticks around 12:30 pm, a senior police officer said.

"During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, interrogated the employees of the firm and arrested three people," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said. The arrested accused have been identified as Shubham Jain (24), Shivam (29), residents of Ashok Nagar, and Ravi (32), a resident of Karnal in Harayana, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Shubham, who worked in the firm passed the information regarding the money to Shivam, the main conspirator. One motorcycle, Rs 8 lakh, a country-made pistol and four cartridges were seized from them, police said. Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused and recover the remaining amount, they said.

