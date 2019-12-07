CRIME BRIEFS

A 25-year-old man, who was involved in more than 30 cases including murder and burglary, was arrested from Bindapur area in Delhi on Saturday, police said. The accused, identified as Vikas, was apprehended in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

The police control room staff held him with a pistol when he tried to escape, DCP (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha. PTI NIT

************************ Two 'Thak-Thak' gang members held

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Two suspected members of the infamous 'Thak Thak' gang have been arrested in Delhi's Khanpur area, officials said on Saturday. Prakash (20) and K Praveen (22) were arrested on Friday around 9.15 pm from Khanpur area, a senior police officer said.

They revealed during interrogation that they had recently snatched a bag containing Rs 45,000 and documents from a woman on RD Marg after diverting her attention, police said. Police have recovered nine mobile phones, Rs 45,000 and a scooter from their possession.

Members of the Thak-Thak gang, which is active across the Delhi-NCR, especially in South Delhi, use different methods to divert attention of their targets before getting away with their valuables. PTI NIT

************************ Two UP men arrested for smuggling drugs in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Two men, who came to Delhi from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs in the national capital, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Babu (58) and Abraar (42), were arrested from Sultanpur area, they said.

They had come to Sultanpuri from Bareilly to smuggle heroin, a senior police officer said, adding that 100 gram of the contraband was recovered from their possession.

